Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh called to Delhi to discuss organisational issues

The Bharatiya Janata Party’S West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh is likely to meet the party’s National president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Sunday to discuss a range of issues, a party leader said.

A senior BJP leader said that while the party is thinking of imposing some kind of penalty on those who have been openly criticising the party and its leaders after the assembly elections, there could also be some structural changes in the coming days.

“All these issues, including how to boost the morale of party workers who are bearing the direct brunt of post-poll violence, could be discussed in the meeting,” said a senior leader.

Asked whether the party is going to impose any penalty against leaders who have spoken against the BJP, Ghosh said that the issues were being discussed.

“The issues were being discussed. The decision would be taken by the party’s policymakers,” he told the media.

While the party’s national vice president, Mukul Roy, has already sided with the Trinamool Congress, a section of leaders has openly criticised the party and its state leaders. A few others, who had abandoned the TMC to join the BJP ahead of the 2021 assembly polls have expressed their intention to return to the TMC.

“Sometimes, a bark of one tree can be fixed on another tree. We had done some experiments. They didn’t work. Those who joined the BJP know its ideologies. The problem crops up when someone thinks that he is above the party,” said Ghosh.

The TMC, however, took a jibe at the BJP saying that good sense prevailed even though it was late.

“It is good that they have understood and accepted that their experiment with barks has failed. They tried to nurture one tree with the bark of another tree. But instead of growing, the tree became shorter. They have lost seats compared to 2019,” said Firhad Hakim, state minister.

In the recent Union cabinet reshuffle while four BJP MPs were inducted into the cabinet as ministers of state, two erstwhile ministers in the cabinet, Babul Supriyo and Debasree Chaudhuri, had to bow out.

“The party may also give them and some other leaders some responsibilities in the state unit and to strengthen the party,” said another BJP leader.

While elections in more than 100 civic bodies are pending, panchayat elections are also scheduled in 2023.

Even though the BJP had set a target to win more than 200 seats in the recently held assembly elections and form the government in West Bengal, the TMC returned to power with a sweeping victory winning 213 out of the 292 seats where elections were held. The BJP could manage only 77 seats.

“Since then, several of our party workers have been killed and many injured. Thousands had to abandon their homes due to violence. The party needs to stand beside them and boost their morale before the civic and panchayat polls,” said a BJP leader.

On Friday, election strategist Prashant Kishor and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee met in Kolkata to discuss organisational changes in the TMC and the alliance of regional forces the party plans to form against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.