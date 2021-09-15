Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh’s armed security cover upgraded to ‘Z’ category

The Centre on Wednesday upgraded the armed security cover of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from West Bengal Arjun Singh from ‘Y’ category to ‘Z’ category, following the recent incidents of bombing outside his house ‘Majdoor Bhavan’ at the North 24 Parganas district of the state.

Under the Z category, Singh, who represents the Barrackpore constituency in the Lok Sabha, will now have around six to seven commandos, from the earlier two security personnel, every time he travels across West Bengal while an additional contingent will provide security to his house, officials told news agency PTI. The BJP MP has been given Y category security since March 2019.

Also Read| Bomb goes off near Bengal BJP MP’s home day after MHA orders NIA probe

The upgrade in Singh’s armed security cover comes a day after a crude bomb went off near his house at 9am on Tuesday. A police official, on the condition of anonymity, told Hindustan Times that the bomb was lying near a wall, adding, nobody threw it and no injuries were reported. Singh’s son, Pawan, said on Tuesday that there is no law and order and the attacks exposed the inefficiency of the police.

Previously, three crude bombs were hurled at Arjun Singh’s house on September 8, despite being heavily guarded, between 6am and 6.30am. The bombs had hit one of the entrances of the residence but no one was injured. Singh at that time was in Delhi but his family members were inside the house.

On Monday, the Union home ministry directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the September 8 attack outside the BJP legislator’s house. And on Wednesday, a special NIA court ordered the Barrackpore Police to submit the case diary in three days and produce the accused arrested in connection with the incident before the court next Tuesday (September 21), when the matter will be taken up again for hearing.

Also Watch| CCTV video of 'bomb attack' at BJP MP's house in Bengal, Arjun Singh blames TMC

Arjun Singh alleged members of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) are trying to kill him. A former leader of the TMC, he had joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and won from the Barrackpore constituency.

The West Bengal BJP has also blamed the TMC behind the bomb attacks on Singh’s house. However, the TMC rubbished this allegation and said the attacks took place as a result of an internal feud within the state BJP.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON