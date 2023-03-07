Bengal Congress spokesman writes to police, says he anticipates attack by TMC

West Bengal Congress spokesperson Koustav Bagchi, who was arrested on Saturday by the Kolkata police for his alleged derogatory comments against chief minister Mamata Banerjee, has sent a letter to the commissioner of Barrackpore police anticipating that his house may be attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.

West Bengal Congress spokesperson Koustav Bagchi. (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bagchi, a lawyer by profession, was granted bail by the court a few hours after his arrest on Monday.

“Due to the recent events, I have been an eyesore for the ruling dispensation in West Bengal. I have received a credible information that members of the local ruling dispensation have planned to attack my house tonight. You are requested to take steps at the earliest,” he wrote in his letter on Monday.

A senior police officer from Barrackpore said that no such incident took place on Monday night. “There was no such attacks,” said the officer.

Banerjee targeted Bengal Congress president and its leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, after his party won the Sagardighi by-election on Thursday. Even though Choudhury didn’t respond to the chief minister’s statements, Bagchi trained his guns against Banerjee on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a press conference he read out some excerpts from a book written by Dipak Ghosh, a former bureaucrat and once a trusted aide of Banerjee that deals with the TMC supremo’s personal life. Bagchi even said that copies of the book would be shared to those who want.