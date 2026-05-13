...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Bengal govt carries out bureaucratic reshuffle in health department

Bengal govt carries out bureaucratic reshuffle in health department

Published on: May 13, 2026 04:56 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Kolkata, The West Bengal government on Wednesday carried out a reshuffle in the health and family welfare department, reallocating duties and responsibilities among several senior IAS officers, according to an official order.

Bengal govt carries out bureaucratic reshuffle in health department

The order, issued by the department, said the changes were made "in supersession of all previous orders".

Under the new arrangement, secretary Shubhanjan Das has been assigned charge of Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, Swasthya Sathi and matters related to drugs and equipment, besides overseeing medical education and infrastructure development in medical colleges.

Another Secretary, Sharad Kumar Dwivedi, will look after projects relating to tertiary cancer centres, AYUSH, IT services, strategic planning and public-private partnership proposals, the notification said.

Secretary Moumita Godara Basu has been entrusted with responsibilities linked to the National Health Mission, family welfare and hospital management across the state, including district, sub-divisional and super-speciality hospitals.

She will also oversee public health programmes related to dengue and malaria, apart from projects under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund , World Bank schemes and the 15th Finance Commission.

A senior health department official said the redistribution of responsibilities was aimed at ensuring "better coordination and smoother implementation of ongoing health programmes and infrastructure projects across the state."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
west bengal government kolkata
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Bengal govt carries out bureaucratic reshuffle in health department
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Bengal govt carries out bureaucratic reshuffle in health department
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.