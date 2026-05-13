Kolkata, The West Bengal government on Wednesday carried out a reshuffle in the health and family welfare department, reallocating duties and responsibilities among several senior IAS officers, according to an official order.

Bengal govt carries out bureaucratic reshuffle in health department

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The order, issued by the department, said the changes were made "in supersession of all previous orders".

Under the new arrangement, secretary Shubhanjan Das has been assigned charge of Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, Swasthya Sathi and matters related to drugs and equipment, besides overseeing medical education and infrastructure development in medical colleges.

Another Secretary, Sharad Kumar Dwivedi, will look after projects relating to tertiary cancer centres, AYUSH, IT services, strategic planning and public-private partnership proposals, the notification said.

Secretary Moumita Godara Basu has been entrusted with responsibilities linked to the National Health Mission, family welfare and hospital management across the state, including district, sub-divisional and super-speciality hospitals.

She will also oversee public health programmes related to dengue and malaria, apart from projects under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund , World Bank schemes and the 15th Finance Commission.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior Special Secretary K Radhika Aiyar has been given charge of the West Bengal State AIDS Prevention and Control Society and the State Blood Transfusion Council, while Senior Special Secretary Sudeshna Gupta will handle audit matters, RTI appellate authority responsibilities and issues related to the Medical Council. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior Special Secretary K Radhika Aiyar has been given charge of the West Bengal State AIDS Prevention and Control Society and the State Blood Transfusion Council, while Senior Special Secretary Sudeshna Gupta will handle audit matters, RTI appellate authority responsibilities and issues related to the Medical Council. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another Senior Special Secretary, Chaitali Chakrabarti, has been assigned general administration, assembly and parliamentary matters, transport, logistics and protocol, along with additional responsibility as managing director of the West Bengal Medical Services Corporation Ltd . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another Senior Special Secretary, Chaitali Chakrabarti, has been assigned general administration, assembly and parliamentary matters, transport, logistics and protocol, along with additional responsibility as managing director of the West Bengal Medical Services Corporation Ltd . {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Senior Special Secretary Dr Preeti Goyal will oversee schemes such as AB-PMJAY, Chokher Alo, mental health and the student credit card scheme, the order added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior Special Secretary Dr Preeti Goyal will oversee schemes such as AB-PMJAY, Chokher Alo, mental health and the student credit card scheme, the order added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Special Secretary Dhivya Loganathan has been entrusted with nursing, trauma care facilities, AYUSH-related councils and road safety matters, while Special Secretary Unice Rishin Ismail will supervise IT services, call centres, World Bank projects and civil registration systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Special Secretary Dhivya Loganathan has been entrusted with nursing, trauma care facilities, AYUSH-related councils and road safety matters, while Special Secretary Unice Rishin Ismail will supervise IT services, call centres, World Bank projects and civil registration systems. {{/usCountry}}

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A senior health department official said the redistribution of responsibilities was aimed at ensuring "better coordination and smoother implementation of ongoing health programmes and infrastructure projects across the state."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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