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Bengal govt notifies 'Annapurna' financial assistance scheme for women

Bengal govt notifies 'Annapurna' financial assistance scheme for women

Published on: May 19, 2026 11:33 pm IST
PTI |
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Kolkata, The West Bengal government on Tuesday notified the Annapurna Yojna financial assistance scheme for women, replacing the existing 'Lakshmir Bhandar' programme, for a monthly allowance of 3,000, which will take effect from June 1.

Bengal govt notifies 'Annapurna' financial assistance scheme for women

The notification, issued by the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Department, of which Agnimitra Paul is the minister, was also tagged with riders about the eligibility for receiving the scheme's benefits.

Women, aged between 25 and 60 years, not permanent government employees receiving salaries or pensions and not paying income tax, are eligible to receive the monetary assistance, the notification said.

The assistance amount will be credited through the Direct Benefit Transfer system to the Aadhaar card-linked bank account in the name of the beneficiary, it added.

"All existing beneficiaries of 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme shall be migrated to the Annapurna Yojna except the dead, shifted, deleted and absentee electors identified during SIR- 2026, deletion in the second list after publication of draft list, deleted after adjudication, ASDD found during voter slip distribution," the notification read.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Kolkata / Bengal govt notifies 'Annapurna' financial assistance scheme for women
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Bengal govt notifies 'Annapurna' financial assistance scheme for women
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