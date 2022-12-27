Bengal prepares six-point plan to tackle possible Covid surge

The West Bengal government has identified hospitals where Covid-19 patients will be treated as part of a six-point plan to tackle any spike in infections, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

The plan was devised as two passengers, including a British national, were detected with Covid-19 after they landed in Kolkata on Monday.

“While on one hand samples are being sent for genome sequencing at regular intervals to detect the variants, hospitals have been identified in Kolkata and the districts where Covid-19 patients would be treated. Testing kits are also being purchased,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

On Monday, the top brass of the state health department held a meeting with district authorities and state-run hospitals in Kolkata to take stock of the preparedness.

“Three state-run hospitals in Kolkata – Infectious Diseases and BG Hospital, Sambhu Nath Pandit Hospital, and MR Bangur Hospital – have been identified where Covid-19 patients would be shifted,” said the official.

The district administrations have been directed to identify one hospital in each district where facilities to treat Covid-19 patients may be shifted in case of a sudden spike in cases.

“Oxygen plants are also being asked to stay prepared and gear up for any kind of spike. ...instructions are also being sent to hospitals to reactive their Covid-19 cells and conduct mock drills,” said a second official.

At least three Covid-19 cases were detected in the state on Monday. The state has reported 2.1 million cases and 21,532 deaths since 2020. There were at least 51 active cases in the state on Monday.