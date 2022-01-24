Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Bengali actor Bonny Sengupta quits BJP, says party failed to keep promises
kolkata news

Bengali actor Bonny Sengupta quits BJP, says party failed to keep promises

Bonny Sengupta had been maintaining distance from the party after it failed to come to power in the state, despite a high-pitched campaign.
The West Bengal BJP unit made light of Bonny Sengupta's departure, asserting that it would hardly impact the party. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 07:56 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Kolkata, Jan 24 (PTI) Bengali actor Bonny Sengupta, who had joined the BJP ahead of the assembly polls last year, on Monday said he is quitting the saffron party, as it has failed to keep promises regarding development of the state and the film industry.

Sengupta had been maintaining distance from the party after it failed to come to power in the state, despite a high-pitched campaign.

"This is to inform that my association with the Bharatiya Janata Party hs come 2 an end with effect frm today.The party has failed to keep commitments as promised & also I dnt see any form of development,they had promised for the state of West Bengal or for Bengali film industry (sic)," he tweeted.

Sengupta later told reporters that BJP leaders were not in touch with him since the assembly poll results on May 2, 2021.

The West Bengal BJP unit made light of the development, asserting that it would hardly impact the party.

“It is his decision, so what can we say? And regarding our promises, we did not come to power in West Bengal. Therefore, we don't have the executive power to do anything for the development of the Bengali film industry," BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

RELATED STORIES

Bengali actors Srabanti Chatterjee and Tanusree Chakraborty had also recently quit the BJP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp bengal bjp west bengal
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid outbreak in Parliament
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Assembly polls
Republic Day celebrations
National Girl Child Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP