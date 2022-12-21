Bihar man who claimed to be dy magistrate arrested for shooting at Siliguri cop

KOLKATA: A man from Bihar was arrested by the Siliguri police in north Bengal on Monday night for shooting at a sub-inspector who went to his residence to inquire into a complaint, officials aware of the incident said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident happened in the Pradhan Nagar police station area of Siliguri.

Rabindranath Sarkar, the sub-inspector, was admitted to a nursing home in Matigara with bullet injury in the leg.

“The accused has been identified as Raj Pandey, a resident of Bhagalpur. He claimed to be a deputy magistrate working for the Bihar government. A .32 bore pistol endorsed in a licence issued in Nagaland was seized from his possession,” Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi, police commissioner of Siliguri, told reporters on Tuesday.

Chaturvedi said the accused was charged under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) 326 (causing grievous injury with dangerous weapon) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Court