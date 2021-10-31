'No chance': BJP leader on Kailash Vijayvargiya returning to Bengal to oversee party's functioning

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Oct 31, 2021
 Former BJP West Bengal unit president Tathagata Roy on Sunday claimed there is “no chance” that the party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya would return to the state to oversee its functioning.

As in-charge of the party in West Bengal, Vijayvargiya supervised its campaign in the 2021 assembly elections in the state.

"As far as I know, there is no chance of Kailash Vijayvargiya returning to the state," Roy told a vernacular news channel.

Roy had earlier criticised Vijayvargiya, former state president Dilip Ghosh and party leaders Arvind Menon and Shiv Prakash, blaming them for BJP’s poor show in the assembly polls held earlier this year.

Asked for his reaction on Roy's comments, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said he has nothing to say about the remarks.

