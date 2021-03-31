BJP, TMC spar over death of 80-year-old

The death of 80-year-old Shova Majumdar in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district sparked a political slugfest in the state, just days ahead of the second phase of voting on April 1.

While the Trinamool Congress targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party for alleged discrepancies in Majumdar’s death certificate and her age, the TMC has come under fire for an alleged assault on her last month.

Majumdar, a resident of Nimta, died on Monday due to “severe internal hemorrhage”, according to a death certificate issued by BJP leader and doctor, Archana Majumdar.

TMC’s Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar hit out at the BJP leader for “violating medical ethics”. “Not only did she violate medical ethics and norms she also wrote that the cause of death was cardio-respiratory failure in an 80-year-old healthy lady. How can the BJP allege that the woman was fatally wounded while and the death certificate say she was healthy?” said Ghosh Dastidar.

TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP and former president of the Indian Medical Association, Shantanu Sen said, “No doctor can cite internal injuries and haemorrhage as cause of death without a postmortem examination.”

Majumdar was allegedly assaulted by some men on February 27. After photos and videos of her went viral, the BJP said that she was the mother of party worker Gopal Majumdar and blamed TMC for the attack.

Denying the allegations, TMC leaders said that the BJP was making false claims with an eye on the polls. Majumdar was rushed to a hospital after the alleged assault and released only three days before her death. While Archana Majumdar could not be reached for comment, Bengal BJP leader Sayantan Basu said, “Dr Majumdar and I went to the Nimta Police station and demanded that a murder case be started immediately...”

On Monday, Union home minister Amit Shah took to social media to condemn the incident. “Anguished over the demise of Bengal’s daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons. The pain & wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters & mothers,” tweeted Shah.

“Every death is tragic. However, the ‘tourist gang’s’ attempt to malign #Bengal and politicise the death of an 85-year-old woman is despicable...BJP leader giving gyan about #WomenSafety...,” tweeted TMC’s leader in the Rajya Sabha, Derek O’Brien.