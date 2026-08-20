Kolkata, The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to provide all documents for KYC updation of his account and credit and debit cards, which the bank authorities had frozen.

Cal HC asks TMC's Abhishek to provide documents to bank for KYC updation for his frozen account

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The bank provided the requirements from Banerjee for his KYC updation before the court, asking for a filled-up form, photograph and address proof.

Hearing a petition by the TMC MP challenging the private bank's freezing of his account and blocking of credit and debit cards, Justice Krishna Rao directed Banerjee to submit all documents to the bank in course of the day.

It was further stated that e-KYC is not permissible online due to blockage of the petitioner's account.

The bank's lawyer stated that Banerjee need not go to the branch as officials would visit his residence to collect all relevant documents.

Asking the bank to inform the TMC MP about the time of the visit, the court directed Banerjee to be present at his residence at the appointed time to sign the documents.

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{{^usCountry}} The court directed that the matter would be taken up for hearing again on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court directed that the matter would be taken up for hearing again on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

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Moving the petition, Banerjee's lawyer Ayan Bhattacharjee claimed that the TMC MP's bank account had been frozen and his debit and credit cards blocked on August 10, when the Supreme Court granted Banerjee permission to travel abroad for medical reasons.

He informed the court that the Diamond Harbour MP plans to go abroad next week.

The private bank, in a message to Banerjee, stated that the account and cards were blocked for additional due diligence, resulting in temporary suspension, his lawyer stated.

Bhattacharjee stated that the bank asked Banerjee to visit its nearest branch with original documents for KYC.

He claimed that Banerjee's KYC is due in December, 2026 and that the bank told him on a query about it that he will get a reply on the issue by September 1.

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Justice Rao asked the bank's lawyer whether the bank is not on e-KYC or if it is very keen to see Banerjee in person.

The bank's lawyer stated that the cards and the account were blocked by the central team of the lender.

Its lawyer, handing over a document for the Judge's perusal only, stated that third-party information had been received and asked whether the petition against the bank is maintainable on such grounds.

She stated that Banerjee's name, PAN number and mobile numbers are linked with cases initiated by the Enforcement Directorate authorities.

Justice Rao said that in the two communications to Banerjee, the bank did not cite these issues.

The court asked whether the bank authority can change its stand and make subsequent claims about pending ED cases against Banerjee.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.