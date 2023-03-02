Calcutta HC grants bail to ISF legislator Nawsad Siddique

Indian Secular Front (ISF) leader Nawsad Siddique, the only Muslim opposition MLA in the West Bengal legislative assembly, was granted bail by the Calcutta high court on Thursday, police officials said. He had been in police and judicial custody for 39 days.

ISF legislator Nawsad Siddique. (File Photo)

Siddique was arrested in Kolkata on January 21 and charged under non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 307 (attempt to murder), for a clash his supporters had with the police after they were stopped from holding a rally at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district to celebrate the party’s foundation day.

Siddique won the Bhangar seat in 2021, months after the ISF was born.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) faced severe criticism after Siddique was named in three cases filed by Kolkata and South 24 Parganas police. Even the high court questioned the state’s opposition to bail petitions Siddique filed over 39 days.

Siddique could not be contacted on Thursday but other opposition leaders rejoiced his release which coincided with the victory of the Congress in the Sagardighi assembly by-election.

The Left Front and the Congress could not win any seat in 2021 which made Siddique’s victory as their alliance partner significant.

Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: “Chief minister Mamata Banerjee should apologise to Siddique for keeping him behind bars. The charges are baseless. Even the high court realised that.”

TMC Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen said: “The government did what was necessary. The court has the power to pass an order.”