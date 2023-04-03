Calcutta HC seeks report from West Bengal government on Ram Navami violence

The Calcutta high court on Monday sought a detailed report and video footage from the West Bengal government on clashes in three districts during Ram Navami celebration since March 30, lawyers who attended the hearing said.

The HC has asked for the report by April 5. (Calcutta high court)

Seeking the report by April 5, the division bench of acting chief justice T S Sivagnanam and justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya directed the state government to ensure the safety of citizens and also questioned the efficiency of the police.

The bench was hearing a petition leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, filed on March 31, seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into clashes that took place on March 30 at Shibpur in Howrah district and Dalkhola in North Dinajpur district.

During the hearing, Adhikari’s lawyers referred to a similar clash that took place outside a mosque at Rishra in Hooghly district on Sunday.

The government suspended internet services at Rishra and Mahesh areas of Hooghly and clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The bench asked advocate general SN Mookherjee why the police failed to stop the clashes.

Mookherjee told the bench that peace has been restored in the affected areas.

The bench sought a detailed report and video footage of the incidents.

In a parallel development, chief minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a government event in East Midnapore district, targeted the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asked why Ram Navami rallies were being organised for five days.

“Why are Ram Navami processions being taken out for five days? You (BJP) can organise many rallies on the day of Ram Navami. But do not carry weapons. We will not object. But why five days?” Banerjee said.

“They (BJP) are deliberately entering minority areas without permission. People were carrying weapons at yesterday’s rally in Rishra,” she said.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar dismissed the allegations, saying a video circulated by Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee after the March 30 clash in Howrah was not shot in Bengal.

The video had showed a man brandishing a revolver at a Ram Navami rally.

“The Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which organised the Howrah rally, have clarified that the video was not shot in Howrah. The location could be some other state. I will hold an agitation in Hooghly district tomorrow,” Majumdar said.

Hitting back, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “Can the BJP explain why clashes take place only at Ram Navami rallies. Huge processions are taken out across Bengal during Durga Puja but there has never been any incident. Muslims take out processions during Muharram. Christians celebrate Christmas. No violence is ever reported during these events.”

Meanwhile, four BJP Lok Sabha members from Bengal held a press conference in Delhi on Monday and said they will approach President Droupadi Murmu and union home minister Amit Shah.

“The incidents should be probed by the NIA,” said Locket Chatterjee, a member of Parliament (MP) from Hooghly.