‘As if we don’t have any work’: Calcutta HC on Bengal panchayat poll cases

KOLKATA: The Calcutta high court on Tuesday reacted to the barrage of petitions filed around West Bengal’s panchayat elections, saying that the court had been getting cases related to the panchayat elections as if the high court did not have any other work.

The Calcutta high court’s observation was made during a hearing into a case unrelated with the Bengal panchayat elections (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As if we don’t have any work… For two and half months, we have been arguing panchayat matters from 10:30am to 5:30pm. There is an impression that the court is doing no work,” observed a bench headed by chief justice TS Sivagnanam on Tuesday.

At least four new matters related to the recently concluded panchayat polls were mentioned before the bench on Tuesday. The court said it will hear all matters pertaining to panchayat polls on July 20.

“The bench made the observation on Tuesday while it was hearing a case, which was not related to panchayat polls. The court was then adjourned for the day,” said a senior advocate present in the court.

On Monday too, a single bench of the high court made a similar observation and complained about the large number of petitions filed on political issues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Will the court hear political petitions only? How will the court hear other cases?” a bench of justice Jay Sengupta asked, adding that there were 27–28 cases pertaining to the leader of the opposition.

On Monday, 10 BJP panchayat candidates from East Midnapore approached the bench to seek seeking extension of their protective cover. A bench earlier protected a section of BJP, Congress and CPIM candidates against coercive steps by the police ahead of panchayat elections.

The court has been hearing a series of petitions including those filed by political leaders such as BJP lawmaker Suvendu Adhikari, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, CPIM leader and senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya since June 8 when the state election commission announced the poll schedule.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The petitions pertained to various issues including deployment of central forces, holding polls in one phase and contempt of court orders by the state poll panel.

Jay Prakash Majumdar, TMC state vice president and spokesperson, said it had become fashionable for the opposition to rush to courts.

“It has become a fashion for the opposition parties to move the court at the drop of a hat. And why should a court always entertain political cases? Also, when it comes to the elections, it is under the purview of the Election Commission or the state poll commission. The Constitution is very clear on this. But a section of judges entertained such cases. Now the court shouldn’t complain,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the Trinamool Congress government didn’t leave the opposition with any other option.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The TMC government is running the show without adhering to any logic. Their stance is against the Constitution and the federal structure. They are attacking the judiciary. What else can the political parties do other than knocking the doors of the judiciary? The courts have taken cognizance and in most cases, the directions have gone in favour of the victims,” said Bhattacharya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON