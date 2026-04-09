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CBI may question convict Sanjay Roy in RG Kar rape-murder case: Cal HC

CBI may question convict Sanjay Roy in RG Kar rape-murder case: Cal HC

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 10:36 pm IST
PTI |
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Kolkata, The Calcutta High Court on Thursday said the CBI may question convict Sanjay Roy or any other suspect in the RG Kar rape-murder case.

CBI may question convict Sanjay Roy in RG Kar rape-murder case: Cal HC

Hearing a petition filed by the parents of the victim doctor seeking further probe into the crime, in which former civic volunteer Sanjay Roy was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment till the end of his natural life, the court said that for the purpose of investigation, the central agency may question any person.

The CBI is investigating a case of larger conspiracy in connection with the brutal rape and murder of the on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in north Kolkata in August, 2024.

Alleging that more than one person, i.e, Sanjay Roy and others, were involved in the crime, the petitioner parents' lawyer, Jayanta Narayan Chatterjee, claimed before the court that it appears to be a case of gangrape and that this angle must be explored.

The court directed that the matter will be heard again on May 12.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Kolkata / CBI may question convict Sanjay Roy in RG Kar rape-murder case: Cal HC
Home / Cities / Kolkata / CBI may question convict Sanjay Roy in RG Kar rape-murder case: Cal HC
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