Coal Scam: TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee to appear before ED on Monday

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MP and nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the national capital on Monday in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to a coal scam. His wife Rujira Banerjee will also be questioned by the agencies in the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A PTI report said the Trinamool MP and his wife will be interrogated in the national capital on March 21 and 22.

Speaking to reporters, Abhishek said the BJP-led central government was unleashing its agencies on the TMC. "The BJP govt is taking on the TMC by using Central agencies. We have defeated them and they cannot digest this. I'm ready to bow down before the power of people but not before the people in power,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Banerjee and his wife had earlier moved the court against the ED's summons, stating that since both are residents of West Bengal they should not be called by the agency to appear before it in the national capital.

However, the Delhi court had dismissed their plea on March 11.