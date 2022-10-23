Cyclone ‘Sitrang’ may intensify in next 12 hours, heavy rain very likely in these states: IMD

Cyclonic storm ‘Sitrang’ is very likely to move north-westwards in the next 12 hours and intensify over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department said in its latest bulletin. According to the weather forecast, Cyclone Sitrang is expected to make landfall on Tuesday morning between Tinkona Island and Sandwip in Bangladesh.

“Depression over east central Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards, intensified into a deep depression and lay centered about 580km northwest of Port Blair, 700km south of Sagar Island and 830 km south of Barisal (Bangladesh),” the IMD informed.

A low pressure had developed over the northern and southern regions of Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal, that concentrated into a depression and moved northwest in the past two days.

Bengal, Odisha on alert

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea area of central Bay of Bengal Saturday onwards, and near the Odisha and Bengal coasts between October 23 and 26 when the cyclone is expected to make landfall.

Heavy rainfall is expected in both Bengal and Odisha.

Sanjib Bandopadhyay, the deputy director-general of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata, told PTI that isolated places in North-24 Parganas and South-24 Parganas districts, as well as Paschim Medinipur may experience ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall on Monday.

Similarly, Nadia, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas are likely to get heavy rainfall on Tuesday, Bandopadhyay said.

Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly may also experience moderate rainfall on these days, he said.

Isolated heavy rain is also very likely over parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura on Monday and Tuesday.