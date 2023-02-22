Darjeeling bandh called to press for separate state, Mamata warns of action

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has warned of strict action in case of any disturbance during a day-long bandh called in Darjeeling on Thursday to protest against the state government’s opposition to the demand for carving a separate state in parts of north Bengal.

“Let me make it very clear that the administration will take stern action if there is any disturbance. Everybody has the right to protest but it cannot disrupt normal life. Our government is opposed to bandhs,” said Banerjee in north Bengal’s Siliguri on Tuesday.

She said the state secondary board examinations will begin on Thursday and they will not allow any bandh. “There is no difference between people of the north and south Bengal. They speak different languages but share the same spirit. We are one.”

Former ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Binoy Tamang joined a 24-hour hunger strike on Tuesday against the West Bengal assembly’s resolution on Monday saying no division of the state would be allowed. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) north Bengal leaders supported them.

Hamro Party chief Ajoy Edwards said no matter what the TMC and BJP think, Gorkhas want separation from Bengal. “We object to the passage of the resolution in the assembly. The bandh will be peaceful. Emergency services and the board examination will be exempted.” He referred to Banerjee’s remarks and said calling a peaceful bandh is part of democratic rights.

Gorkhaland Territorial Administration chief spokesperson Anit Thapa said there will be no strike because the region’s people are against bandhs.

The Gorkha National Liberation Front said it will not support the bandh, which Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, Hamro Party, and Tamang called on Tuesday.