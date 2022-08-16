Dengue cases shot up around 7 times in Bengal till August first week

Dengue cases shot up nearly seven times in West Bengal till August first week compared to last year even as at least 11 municipalities have been identified the areas where the disease is taking a heavy toll.

The state health department said around 450 dengue cases were detected till the first week of August in 2021. This year, the number has shot up to 3,104 during the same period.

The department has submitted a report to the chief secretary highlighting districts across the state where dengue cases have broken the record for last five years.

“The highest number of cases reported between January and August since 2017 was 89. This year it has shot up to 768. In Kalimpong, just one case was reported.... This year, the district has registered 56 cases. Other districts where records of last five years have been broken are Howrah, Hooghly, Birbhum and Malda,” said a health department official.

The department has identified Kolkata, Howrah, Bidhannagar, Panihati, Bally, Titagarh, Kamarhati, Rajpur-Sonarpur, Asansol, Englishbazar and Siliguri among places where the mosquito borne disease is taking a heavy toll.

“Three out of four members in my family, including me, my wife and my daughter were down with the disease. While I have recovered, my wife and daughter are still recovering,” said Anjan Halder, a resident of North 24 Parganas.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has identified at least 13 wards as highly prone to dengue. It has also asked private laboratories and hospitals to submit data.

“Mosquito borne diseases such as dengue are common in the monsoon as the Aedes mosquito needs very small puddles of clean stagnant water, which can accumulate in any discarded object, to breed. We need to be very alert as other diseases like swine flu may have almost the same symptoms. The classical symptoms of dengue are not prevalent now,” said Daipayan Biswas, a doctor.

The health department said the situation remained under control. “The cases have shot up.... But they have not reached an alarming stage,” said NS Nigam, the state health secretary.