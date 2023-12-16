Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Kolkata News / Eastern region news schedule

Eastern region news schedule

PTI |
Dec 16, 2023 05:06 PM IST

Eastern region news schedule

Kolkata: Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita on Saturday said that the availability of a large number of firearms with warring groups in Manipur coupled with instability in neighbouring Myanmar has grave implications for the situation in the strife-torn northeastern state. CAL6 BH-PARLIAMENT-BREACH-PARENTS Our son can't do this: Parents of Par security breach mastermind Lalit Jha

HT Image

Darbhanga (Bihar): Days after the Parliament security breach had shocked the nation, the parents of the alleged mastermind Lalit Jha, are still in a state of disbelief.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

CAL3 JH-SINGER-LYNCH Tribal singer beaten to death for molesting mentally retarded girl

Ranchi: A 35-year-old tribal singer was beaten to death for allegedly molesting a mentally retarded girl in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, a police officer said on Saturday.

CAL4 BH-DALAI LAMA-PRAYERS Dalai Lama offers prayers at Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya

Gaya: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama offered prayers at the Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kolkata manipur
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP