ED tracing four cars missing from Arpita Mukherjee’s house: Report

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has already recovered around ₹50 crore from two flats of Arpita Mukherjee till Thursday, is now trying to trace four cars that have gone missing, officials said on Friday.

The list includes a Mercedes, an Audi and two Honda City cars.

ED officials said the cars have gone missing from the parking space of Mukherjee’s flat in south Kolkata. The agency has already seized one car parked in the basement.

“One Audi which was parked in the basement was seized. Efforts are on to trace the other vehicles. CCTV footage is being scanned,” said an official.

ED has already arrested Mukherjee, a model who later became a close associate of Partha Chatterjee, former West Bengal minister.

The federal agency had raided Mukherjee’s south Kolkata flat on July 22 and seized ₹21.9 crore in cash along with gold worth ₹79 lakh and US Dollars’ worth ₹54 lakhs.

After fresh raids on July 27, the ED seized ₹27.9 crore cash and gold worth ₹4.31 crore from another flat of Mukherjee in the northern fringes of Kolkata.

Meanwhile, two real estate companies have also come under the scanner of ED officials.

Documents seized by officials revealed that they were registered in Mukherjee’s north Kolkata flat.

Officials said that while the share capital of one of the companies, floated in 2017, was around ₹1 lakh, the last balance sheet and the AGM of the companies were that of 2021.

Earlier, ED had seized documents related to three more companies in which Mukherjee and her brother-in-law Kalyan Dhar were jointly named as directors.

Investigation, however, revealed that Dhar used to work as her driver.

Dhar, a school dropout, however claimed that he was not aware that he was one of the directors of the three companies.

On Friday, the ED is likely to question Sukanta Acharya, a former officer on special duty, when Chatterjee was the state education minister.

TMC MLA and former chairman of the state primary education board Manik Bhattacharya is also likely to be questioned. The duo was questioned earlier too.