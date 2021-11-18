Efforts being made to defame CBI, ED: BJP on privilege motion in Narada case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Thursday hit out at the West Bengal government for moving a privilege motion in the Assembly against two senior officers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On Wednesday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Tapas Roy moved the privilege motion against CBI deputy superintendent of police Satyendra Singh and ED’s assistant director Rathin Biswas.

The TMC accused the two officers of breaching the privilege of the House by not seeking the consent of the speaker before filing a chargesheet and arresting three of its leaders in the Narada sting operation case.

Ghosh said efforts were being made to defame institutions like the CBI and the ED, which have the faith of the entire country. “The government is making all efforts to stop scandals,” Ghosh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Wednesday, leader of opposition in Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari said the Mamata Banerjee-led state government was scared of the central agencies because of its involvement in almost all scandals.

"The privilege motion has been passed with a voice vote in the West Bengal Assembly and sent to the privilege committee where it will see strong opposition by BJP members. The TMC is scared of the CBI and ED because they are involved in almost all the scams," Adhikari, a former Bengal minister and protege-turned-rival of Banerjee, said.

The scam dates back to 2014 when a web portal Narada news carried out a sting operation wherein some people resembling TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs were seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in exchange of favours.

On May 17, the CBI arrested three TMC legislators and former Kolkata mayor Sovon Chatterjee on May 17, hours after filing its charge sheet.

They were later granted bail.