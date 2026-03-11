Kolkata, Former Governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday described his successor RN Ravi as a "very competent person" and said adopting the "middle path" would be the best approach while dealing with a politically sensitive state like West Bengal. Ex-Guv Bose calls successor Ravi 'very competent', suggests 'middle path' for Bengal

Talking to PTI before leaving the city for New Delhi, Bose said Ravi, whom he described as a friend from Kerala, was well-versed in administration and capable of taking independent decisions.

"My successor is a friend of mine. We were together in the state of Kerala. He was in the IPS, and I am an IAS. He is a very competent person, very well-versed in administration," Bose said.

"I don't think he needs my advice. He himself is competent to decide for himself. But in a state like Bengal, I would say the middle path is the best to adopt," he added.

Bose resigned as the governor on March 5, cutting short his tenure abruptly, a move that triggered political reactions in the state.

Soon after, the Centre named Ravi as his replacement.

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed Bose's removal before completion of his term an "injustice" to him and alleged that the decision was politically motivated.

Banerjee had also expressed surprise over the development, saying Bose could have continued in the post as his tenure still had time left.

Bose, however, maintained that his decision to step down was taken after careful consideration.

"The decision to resign was conscious. The factors are multifaceted. I took a decision after weighing the pros and cons of everything," he said.

During the interview, Bose also reflected on his tenure in the state and said he tried to function within the constitutional framework while maintaining a balanced relationship with the elected government.

The former governor said, despite stepping down from office, he would continue to maintain his association with the people of Bengal and visit the state in the future.

