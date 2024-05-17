Ex-HC judge, now BJP candidate, gets ECI notice for ‘improper, improper’ remark

KOLKATA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued a notice to former Calcutta high court judge and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his “improper, injudicious” remarks against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during a poll rally on May 15. Former Calcutta high court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay joined the BJP on March 7, two days after he resigned from the judiciary (HT FILE PHOTO/Samir Jana)

The show-cause notice was issued on a complaint by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) against Gangopadhyay, a former Calcutta high court judge who is the BJP candidate from Tamluk seat, and bar him from campaigning in the ongoing general elections for his “vulgar and uncouth” remarks against Banerjee at a public meeting in Haldia on May 15. Tamluk is scheduled to vote on May 25.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In its notice to Gangopadhyay, the election watchdog noted that his comments were found to be “improper, injudicious, beyond dignity in every sense of term, in bad taste” and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and ECI’s advisory to political parties.

ECI, which acted on a complaint sent hours earlier by the TMC sought a response from Abhijit Gangopadhyay by 5pm on May 20.

In its complaint to ECI, the Trinamool Congress sought a FIR against Gangopadhyay apart from prohibiting him from campaigning. “Gangopadhyay’s vulgar and uncouth remark(s)/comment(s) are completely beyond the grounds of decency and morality. They not only lack decorum but also exhibit a blatant disregard of the only lady chief minister, Mamata Banerjee,” the TMC said.

“…It is unfortunate that Gangopadhyay, having held a prominent position in the judiciary, has chosen to attack the dignity of women, especially a woman holding a position of power, with the sole intention to further his political propaganda and to stay relevant during the current period of Lok Sabha election,” it added.

Gangopadhyay did not comment on the controversy. The BJP’s state unit, however, has claimed that the purported video of Gangopadhyay’s alleged remarks was “fake”. “The video is fake. This is a ploy by the TMC. It releases fake videos to malign the BJP, but such tactics won’t have any effect on the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections,” state BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

Gangopadhyay resigned as Calcutta high court judge on March 5, months before his retirement. He joined the BJP two days later, drawing strong reaction from TMC chief Banerjee, who questioned the credibility of his judgments, most of which were against her party and the state government.