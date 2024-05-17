TMC asks ECI to act against BJP’s Abhijit Gangopadhyay for ‘vulgar remarks’

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to order criminal proceedings against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Tamluk Lok Sabha seat Abhijit Gangopadhyay, saying he made “vulgar and uncouth remarks” about the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at an election meeting on May 15. Former Calcutta high court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay after his resignation from the judiciary at his residence in Kolkata (HT FILE/Samir Jana)

The TMC cited a widely-circulated video, in which Gangopadhyay, a former Calcutta high court judge, was purportedly heard making sexist comments about Mamata Banerjee at the election meeting in Haldia. HT cannot verify the authenticity of the video clip.

“In the said speech, Mr Gangopadhyay has made certain highly offensive utterances, being: ‘... (English Transcription), ‘Mamata Banerjee, how much are you being sold for? Your rate is 10 lakhs, why? Because you’re getting your make-up done by Keya Seth? Mamata Banerjee, is she even a woman? I keep wondering sometimes,” the TMC complaint said. Keya Seth is a well-known Bengal-based beautician.

The party urged ECI to issue orders to launch criminal proceedings against Abhijit Gangopadhyay and bar him from addressing public meetings, rallies, processions or giving media interviews.

The TMC complaint said the former judge’s “vulgar and uncouth remarks” were “completely beyond the grounds of decency and morality”.

“It is a very well-known fact that the Hon’ble CM has been the flagbearer of women’s safety and dignity, but such a provocative speech made by Mr. Gangopadhyay draws contempt towards women in power. It is unfortunate that Mr. Gangopadhyay having held a prominent position in the judiciary, has chosen to attack the dignity of women, especially a woman holding a position of power with the sole intention to further his political propaganda and to stay relevant during the current period of Lok Sabha election, 2024,” the TMC’s letter said.

Gangopadhyay has not commented on the controversy.

But Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya insisted that the video was a fake.

“The video is fake. This is a ploy by TMC. It releases fake videos to malign BJP although such tactics won’t have any effect on the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections,” said Bhattacharya.

Gangopadhyay resigned from the judiciary on March 5, joined the BJP on March 7 and is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Tamluk constituency in Purba Medinipur district.

Mamata Banerjee has been a sharp critic of the former judge after he joined the BJP, questioning the credibility of the string of orders against the ruling TMC government during the last few years, including the school department’s cash-for-job cases.