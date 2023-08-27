4 killed in explosion at fireworks factory in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas

At least four people were killed and several injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory in the Duttapukur area of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Sunday morning, fire brigade officials said.

Speaking to media persons locals said that the explosion took place inside a two-storey house around 10.40am in the Nilgunj area of Duttapukar.

The factory was being run from a house illegally, locals claimed.

Fire brigade officials said the explosion was so powerful that it damaged several buildings in the area. “Locals have claimed at least seven people died,” a fire brigade official said on condition of anonymity.

No senior police official could be contacted till 11.45am.

Bengal has witnessed several similar incidents in recent past.

In May, an explosion at a fireworks factory killed nine and injured seven at Egra in Midnapore district. At least, two of the deceased were women.

In May in another incident, at least three people were killed in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in a residential area in South 24 Parganas district.

In December last year, at least three people were killed and two injured at a fireworks factory at Mohanpur village in the Nodakhali area of South 24 Parganas district.

Several incidents of explosions have prompted the state government to declare a new policy under which fireworks can be built only in industrial hubs. The process of setting up these hubs has started.

On May 22, the West Bengal government set up a committee headed by the state’s chief secretary to look into such illegal units.