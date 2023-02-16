‘Fake MLA’ in West Bengal assembly? Man claims ‘Governor’s permission' to enter, caught from House lobby

A person named Gajanan Varma introduced himself as an MLA and entered inside the West Bengal legislative assembly on Wednesday. Pretending to be MLA Manoj Tiwary from Howrah's Shibpur assembly constituency, Varma managed to enter the assembly lobby when he was caught and handed over to Hare Street police station. It raised questions on the security of the Vidhan Sabha.

The incident took place on the day when the West Bengal government was presenting the state budget in the assembly. "Security personnel enquired about his identity when they found him loitering in the lobby, asking people how to get inside the House to witness the budget session. First, he introduced himself as an MLA but could not produce any identity card. We informed the marshall who called the police," an official told news agency PTI.

According to HT Bangla, Varma claimed he was ‘sent by Governor C V Anand Bose’ and that he has permission to enter inside the assembly. He was initially believed to be mentally unstable. After the incident, questions on the security lapse that allowed Varma to enter in the lobby. Police is probing the matter.

Manoj Tiwary is a cricketer-turned politicians from Howrah's Shibpur constituency and the state's minister of sports.

The West Bengal government presented a ₹3.39 lakh crore-worth of budget for 2023-24 and predicted the GDP growth of the state at a rate of 8.4% in the current fiscal year.

