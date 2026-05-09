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‘First enemy is BJP’: Mamata calls for opposition unity; hints at moving court

Banerjee organised a small gathering near her residence to celebrate the birth anniversary of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore

Published on: May 09, 2026 08:50 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
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Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged opposition parties to unite both at the Centre and in West Bengal against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), hinting that the party is preparing for a legal battle after a landslide defeat in the recently held assembly elections.

Banerjee claimed that the permission to celebrate Tagore anniversary at three places was denied. (Mamata Banerjee social media/ ANI)

“A reign of terror has been unleashed. In such a scenario, I would urge all the opposition parties in Bengal, the student organisations and the NGOs to unite against the BJP. A united platform can be created where all political parties that are against the BJP should unite. Along with the national parties, I would urge the Leftists and the ultra-Leftists to unite in Bengal as well as in Delhi. If any political party wants to speak to me in this regard, I am available to discuss the matter. It needs to be remembered that our first enemy is the BJP,” Banerjee said

The BJP organised a grand swearing-in ceremony at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata where Suvendu Adhikari took the oath as chief minister in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. Around four kilometres away in Kalighat, Banerjee organised a small gathering near her residence, which was attended by a handful of TMC leaders and some intellectuals, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

On Saturday Banerjee changed her social media profile from “chief minister of West Bengal” to “Chief Minister of West Bengal (15th, 16th and 17th Vidhan Sabha)”.

Also Read:Bengal gets its first BJP CM as Suvendu Adhikari takes oath at Brigade Parade Ground

This comes a day after she was criticised for not changing her social media profile.  

On Thursday, governor RN Ravi dissolved the legislative assembly as Banerjee refused to resign from the CM’s post even after BJP swept the assembly polls winning 207 out of 294 seats. TMC won 80 seats.

She alleged that BJP, the Election Commission and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) jointly rigged the counting.

“We don’t want to waste our time by making comments and taking interest in those who have lost their relevance in Bengal’s politics. There is a lot of work to do for the development of Bengal. They have always wanted to fight. They may do whatever they want. We want to do something constructive,” BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar said.

 
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Home / Cities / Kolkata / ‘First enemy is BJP’: Mamata calls for opposition unity; hints at moving court
Home / Cities / Kolkata / ‘First enemy is BJP’: Mamata calls for opposition unity; hints at moving court
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