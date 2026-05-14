...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Fit certificate a must: Bengal govt issues new guidelines for animal slaughter

Fit certificate a must: Bengal govt issues new guidelines for animal slaughter

Published on: May 14, 2026 04:10 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Kolkata, The West Bengal government has issued a set of guidelines barring animal slaughter without a "fit certificate" from authorities and warned of penal action if the directions are not adhered to.

Fit certificate a must: Bengal govt issues new guidelines for animal slaughter

The state has also made it clear that animal slaughter in open public places would be "strictly prohibited".

The guidelines, the government said, were in compliance with the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act of 1950 and issued in the light of a series of orders passed by the Calcutta High Court in 2018 and 2022.

The notice said, "No person shall slaughter any animal, meaning unless he has obtained in respect thereof a certificate that the animal is fit for slaughter."

Under the guidelines, the municipality chairman or the panchayat samiti's sabhapati concerned must issue such a certificate jointly with a government veterinary surgeon.

Authorities concerned would assess the age and physical condition of the animal before granting permission. In case the certificate is denied, the aggrieved party may appeal before the state government within 15 days of communication of the refusal, it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
west bengal government kolkata
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Fit certificate a must: Bengal govt issues new guidelines for animal slaughter
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Fit certificate a must: Bengal govt issues new guidelines for animal slaughter
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.