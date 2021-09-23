Gang using portable jammers to block cellphone signals busted in West Bengal

Police have busted a gang of dacoits who blocked mobile signals with portable jammers so victims couldn’t seek help or inform the police, at Chandannagar, around 50 km from Kolkata.

Police arrested three members of the gang which had targeted a bank dealing with gold loan at Chandannagar on Tuesday. One member is still on the run.

“When our officers tried to contact me from the spot, while the incident was taking place, they failed. Later, we found that the gang had used a jammer,” said Arnab Ghosh, police commissioner of Chandannagar in Hooghly district.

Police found two jammers, improvised firearms from all three arrested members, 60 live cartridges and cutting tools. Three two wheelers have also been seized.

“This Tuesday, police rushed to the bank on learning about a possible dacoity. The dacoits opened firing before fleeing but one of them got caught. Two others were arrested late night. Preliminary investigation revealed that they had come from a neighbouring state and were not conversant in Bengali,” said Ghosh, without divulging details as the investigation is still on.

“Search is going on for the fourth accused because the bank manager told us that there were four persons. Most of the cash and a gold chain snatched from an employee have been recovered,” he added.