...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Homeless man arrested for killing 5-month-old daughter, dumping body in dustbin

Homeless man arrested for killing 5-month-old daughter, dumping body in dustbin

Published on: May 09, 2026 10:30 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Kolkata, A homeless man was arrested for allegedly killing his 5-month-old daughter and dumping the body in a roadside dustbin in central Kolkata, police said on Saturday.

Homeless man arrested for killing 5-month-old daughter, dumping body in dustbin

The accused, identified as Debojit Jana alias Piklu Jana, was arrested on Friday night after locals caught him near a Shiv temple in the Maidan police station area, they said.

The matter came to light after the accused's wife, Kajol Jana , broke down before some people near the temple and alleged that her husband had beaten and throttled their infant daughter to death last Sunday.

"She told locals that the child was killed while they were sitting on the Brigade Parade Ground, and the body was later dumped in a dustbin along Jawaharlal Nehru Road," a senior police officer said.

Police said when Debojit reached the spot, locals confronted him.

"He later led investigators to the dustbin where he had allegedly disposed of the body. Nothing was found there as the garbage had already been cleared," the officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Homeless man arrested for killing 5-month-old daughter, dumping body in dustbin
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Homeless man arrested for killing 5-month-old daughter, dumping body in dustbin
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.