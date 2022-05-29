Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / ‘I speak truth to power’: Abhishek Banerjee defends remarks on judiciary
‘I speak truth to power’: Abhishek Banerjee defends remarks on judiciary

The TMC general secretary also responded to West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, saying ‘people know who is actually crossing the red line.’
Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. (Utpal Sarkar)
Published on May 29, 2022 06:15 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee who, a day ago, remarked that a ‘small fraction of the judiciary has turned minion,’ struck a defiant tone on Sunday, saying he has always believed in 'speaking the truth to power.'

Also Read | Small fraction of judiciary has become minion: Abhishek Banerjee

“Yesterday, I said how 1% in Kolkata HC is working in cohorts with Centre in protecting some individuals. PEOPLE ARE WATCHING, they know who is actually 'CROSSING THE RED LINE,” Banerjee wrote on Twitter.

He was responding to West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's criticisim of him for his remarks on judiciary. Reacting to the 34-year-old politician's comments, the governor said, “Constitutional institutions in the state are under attack, the attack on judiciary is reprehensible.”

“The honourable Member of Parliament crossed the red line,” he added.

Abhishek Banerjee is Lok Sabha MP from the eastern state's Diamond Harbour constituency.

On Saturday, addressing a meeting of party workers, the nephew of West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the judiciary for ordering Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in ‘every case’ related to the state.

“One or two persons are working with an understanding (with the Centre). Not all, only one per cent,” he said.

 

 

