Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Incident leading to Bengal CM’s injury being probed by state CID
kolkata news

Incident leading to Bengal CM’s injury being probed by state CID

The Election Commission had earlier sought a report on Banerjee’s security from the state police.
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:56 AM IST
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

The criminal investigation department (CID) of the West Bengal police on Saturday started a probe into the March 10 incident at Nandigram in East Midnapore district wherein chief minister Mamata Banerjee sustained an injury in her left ankle and has been wheelchair-bound ever since.

Whether the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo was injured in an accident at Nandigram, where she is contesting Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Suvendu Adhikari, or it was a planned attack as she had alleged, has fanned debates since her release from hospital 48 hours after the incident.

Also read: Mamata hits back at Modi, alleges misuse of PM Cares fund

A CID team on Saturday visited the spot and questioned some eyewitnesses, an official of the department said on condition of anonymity. The probe is being headed by a deputy inspector general (DIG).

The Election Commission of India (ECI) earlier sought a report on Banerjee’s security from the state police. Last week it removed several officers, including the director of security, Vivek Sahay.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Where did PM Cares funds go?’ Mamata Banerjee sharpens attack

Mamata Banerjee sharpens attack on BJP, calls it 'tolabaaz's feudal landlord'

TMC raises pitch against possible EVM rigging in upcoming Bengal polls

Saradha scam: TMC's Madan Mitra, Vivek Gupta depose before ED officials

“Vivek Sahay IPS, director security, shall be removed from the post of the director security and be placed under suspension immediately. The charges must be framed against him within a week for grossly failing in the discharge of his primary duty as director security to protect the Z+ protectee,” said the ECI order.

The ECI also replaced the district magistrate and superintendent of police (SP) of East Midnapore. SP, Pravin Prakash, was also suspended.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP