JU student’s death: University to strengthen campus security, install CCTVs

A week after the death of a first-year student inside the hostel campus of Jadavpur University in West Bengal, the authorities are planning to enhance security measures in the university and the hostel campus.

Jadavpur University (File Photo)

It has been decided that CCTV cameras would be installed at strategic locations and the entry of outsiders, without valid identity proof would be barred after 8pm, varsity officials familiar with the development said.

“All individuals who want to enter the university campus between 8pm and 7am will have to carry valid identity cards issued by the university,” Snehamanju Basu, JU registrar, told reporters on Thursday.

She added, “Those who do not have identity cards issued by the university will have to produce some other valid identity proof and enter the details of the person whom he wants to meet, including the contact number of the person in the register.”

“We have also decided to install CCTV cameras at strategic locations university and hostel gates,” she said.

Installing CCTVs on campus is one of the many guidelines issued by the University Grant Commission (UGC) more than a decade back to curb ragging incidents.

Allegations of brutal ragging have surfaced in the death of the 18-year-old fresher who was found dead n front of the main hostel building on August 9.

Even though CCTVs were installed on the campus, they were later uninstalled following students’ protests terming the step a serious infringement of their freedom.

Moreover, it was also decided that all vehicles, including two-wheelers, entering the campus must have stickers issued by the university, said Basu.

“Use of narcotics, alcohol and other illegal substances and any illegal acts in any part of the campus are strictly prohibited. Anyone found engaging in such activities would be prosecuted as per law,” she added.

Allegations had surfaced that after dark, the university campus becomes a haven for a section of students and outsiders who resort to illegal activities, such as consuming alcohol and drugs.

Meanehile, the Kolkata police, probing the death of the fresher, have arrested nine people so far in connection.

All the accused – five current students and four former students – were produced before a city court and remanded in police custody till August 28.

