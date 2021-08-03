Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Kolkata: At least 1,200 prosecuted in one week for not wearing masks
kolkata news

Kolkata: At least 1,200 prosecuted in one week for not wearing masks

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

More than 1,200 people were prosecuted in the last one week in Kolkata for not wearing masks, even as researchers suggest that India may see another rise in Covid-19 cases soon.

Data shared by the Kolkata Police shows that while 1,278 persons were prosecuted for not wearing masks in the last one week, 65 people were prosecuted for spitting on the road.

“The state government has made it mandatory for people to wear masks. Also, no outside activities are allowed between 9pm and 5am. Those violating the law are prosecuted and sometimes penalised also,” said a senior police officer.

Even though the West Bengal government has extended the restrictions till August 15 with several relaxations, wearing of mask is still mandatory.

“Wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing and health and hygiene protocol must be followed at all times,” said a government order issued on July 29, while extending the restrictions.

The Kolkata Police recently arrested 37 people from the Park Hotel for partying amid Covid-19 restrictions.

Even though the daily count of Covid-19 cases in the state shot up to more than 20,000 mid-May just after the assembly elections ended, it is down to less than 1,000 now. On Monday, the state registered 575 cases, down from 701 cases on Sunday.

