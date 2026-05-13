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Kolkata factory fire: Structure illegal, directed agencies to demolish it, says Bengal CM

Kolkata factory fire: Structure illegal, directed agencies to demolish it, says Bengal CM

Published on: May 13, 2026 03:13 pm IST
PTI |
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Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said a committee probing the Tiljala factory fire, which claimed two lives, has found the unit was operating illegally, without an approved building plan, and lacked basic fire and electric safety measures.

Kolkata factory fire: Structure illegal, directed agencies to demolish it, says Bengal CM

Speaking to reporters after reviewing the findings of the probe, he said the government has initiated stringent action against the factory owners.

The chief minister has directed civic and utility agencies to disconnect essential services and demolish the structure.

"We formed a team comprising four departments and sought a report. It found the structure was illegal, there was no sanctioned building plan, and basic norms related to fire safety and electricity were not followed. It was completely illegal," Adhikari said.

The chief minister said the factory owner and another person have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Adhikari said the state government has directed power utility CESC Limited to permanently disconnect electricity supply to illegal factories operating without sanctioned building plans.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Kolkata / Kolkata factory fire: Structure illegal, directed agencies to demolish it, says Bengal CM
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Kolkata factory fire: Structure illegal, directed agencies to demolish it, says Bengal CM
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