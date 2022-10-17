Kolkata Police recover over 8 crore, jewellery from businessman’s car, flat

The Kolkata Police have said they have seized over ₹8 crore in cash and jewellery from a businessman’s flat and a car parked at an upscale housing complex in West Bengal’s Howrah district. Around ₹20 crore was found in his two bank accounts, both of which have been frozen, they added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“ ₹2.2 crore cash and gold and silver jewellery were seized from a car, which was parked in the garage of Clubtown Riverdale early on Sunday. Later in the evening police raided another flat that belongs to the businessman Shailesh Pandey from where ₹5.95 crore cash was seized,” said a police officer.

On October 14, Canara Bank authorities lodged a police complaint in Kolkata saying they detected online transactions in two bank accounts in their Nardendrapur branch opened in the name of companies with fictitious documents.

An investigation led Kolkata Police’s anti-bank fraud section to Shailesh Pandey and his brother Arvind Pandey.

“Two bank accounts in which ₹20 crore was found have also been frozen. We are yet to arrest Shailesh Pandey and his brother Arvind Pandey. They were not in the house when the raids were conducted on Sunday,” said a second officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The car, in which ₹2.2 crore was found, was parked in an upscale housing complex where Arvind Pandey owns a flat. Police later raided Shailesh Pandey’s flat in Howrah Shibpur.

Sujit Goswami, a neighbour, said police broke the locks of the collapsible door of Shailesh Pandey’s flat. “Interestingly the wooden door was not locked. Police were also amazed. There were three beds in three bedrooms. Police found cash stacked in bags hidden in all the divan beds.”