Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Bengal police recover 3 crore cash, jewelry during fake call centre raid

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 29, 2025 09:07 PM IST

Police have arrested three persons in connection with a fake international call centre that was being operated from a flat in Salt Lake

Kolkata: The West Bengal police have recovered over 3 crore in cash and a few hundred grams of gold jewelry from a flat in the northern fringes of Kolkata during a raid in connection with a fake international call centre.

Police said that the cash was kept in three trolley bags in a concealed cupboard behind the bedroom door of a flat in the northern fringes of Kolkata. (Representational image)
Police said that the cash was kept in three trolley bags in a concealed cupboard behind the bedroom door. The cupboard was made in such a manner inside the bedroom of the newly renovated flat that the moment the bedroom door was opened the cupboard would get concealed.

“In all we have arrested three persons in connection with a fake international call centre that was being operated from the 22nd floor of a building at Sector-V in Salt Lake. A total of around 3.7 lakh in cash and a few hundred grams of jewelry have been recovered,” said a senior officer.

Earlier on March 26, police arrested two persons from the Sector-V office and seized a few laptops, desktops and mobile phones.

“The accused used to dupe citizens of USA and other countries and in the guise of giving them tech support. They had a huge database with lakhs of international numbers. The two gave the name of the call centre’s owner Avinash Jsiwal, a resident of Chinar Park at Baguihati. He was arrested, too,” said an officer.

During the earlier raids police had recovered around 67 lakhs from Jaiswal’s office in Sector V and residence in Chinar Park. He was grilled again.

“We again searched his house on Friday and recovered around 3.03 crore and jewelry,” said the officer.

Police said that further investigation was going on.

“We have got some more leads. Investigation is going on. Raids are going on,” said the officer.

