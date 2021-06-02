Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Kolkata to get its first drive-through vaccination centre at Quest Mall
A vaccination centre is also operational in South City Mall on Prince Anwar Shah Road but it does not have a drive- through facility. (ANI Photo)
kolkata news

Kolkata to get its first drive-through vaccination centre at Quest Mall

  • The facility will be launched by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation at Quest Mall in Park Circus for the 45-plus age group.
PTI | , Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 09:59 PM IST

Kolkata will get its first drive-through vaccination centre, which will begin operations at a shopping mall in the central part of the city this week, an official said on Wednesday.

The facility will be launched by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation at Quest Mall in Park Circus for the 45-plus age group, he said.

People will be allowed to book their slots through the WhatsApp bot of the KMC from Thursday, the State e-Governance Mission Team (SeMT) official said.

Maximum four persons will be allowed to be vaccinated per four-wheeler and they would not need to step out of the vehicle, he said.

Bookings can be done by sending a message to WhatsApp number 83359 99000, the official said.

The bot has been developed by the SeMT to enable the people of the city book slots in a hassle-free way.

Pre-registration on the CoWIN portal is mandatory for booking through WhatsApp, the official said.

The vehicle number is also required for booking the slots, he said.

This will be the first drive-in vaccination centre in Kolkata. The facility is already available in cities such as Mumbai and Delhi.

Topics
covid-19 in bengal covid-19 vaccine
Story Saved
