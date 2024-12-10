Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.97 °C, check weather forecast for December 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 11, 2024 25.11 °C Scattered clouds December 12, 2024 24.31 °C Broken clouds December 13, 2024 25.46 °C Broken clouds December 14, 2024 25.64 °C Few clouds December 15, 2024 25.27 °C Scattered clouds December 16, 2024 25.52 °C Broken clouds December 17, 2024 26.42 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.37 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 23.43 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 27.94 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.41 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 25.03 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 22.95 °C Few clouds Delhi 17.36 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on December 10, 2024, is 23.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.97 °C and 27.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 04:52 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.69 °C and 26.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 392.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

