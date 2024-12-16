Menu Explore
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 16, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on December 16, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on December 16, 2024, is 21.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.97 °C and 27.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 04:54 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.74 °C and 28.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 361.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Kolkata weather update on December 16, 2024
Kolkata weather update on December 16, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 17, 202421.88Sky is clear
December 18, 202425.21Few clouds
December 19, 202425.35Overcast clouds
December 20, 202426.10Broken clouds
December 21, 202427.37Broken clouds
December 22, 202425.50Overcast clouds
December 23, 202426.94Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 16, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.74 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.88 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.76 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru23.61 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad21.55 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad22.7 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.16 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

