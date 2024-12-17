Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 17, 2024





Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.86 °C and 27.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 18, 2024 21.30 Few clouds December 19, 2024 25.28 Broken clouds December 20, 2024 25.66 Broken clouds December 21, 2024 26.89 Broken clouds December 22, 2024 25.99 Broken clouds December 23, 2024 26.78 Broken clouds December 24, 2024 26.47 Scattered clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.14 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 21.3 °C Few clouds Chennai 24.25 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.5 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 21.7 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.2 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.23 °C Sky is clear

