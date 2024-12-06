Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.97 °C, check weather forecast for December 6, 2024
Dec 06, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on December 6, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on December 6, 2024, is 23.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.97 °C and 28.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 04:52 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 7, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.77 °C and 27.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 295.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on December 6, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 7, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.77 °C and 27.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 295.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|December 7, 2024
|25.51 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 8, 2024
|24.9 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 9, 2024
|26.02 °C
|Overcast clouds
|December 10, 2024
|26.47 °C
|Overcast clouds
|December 11, 2024
|26.05 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 12, 2024
|26.04 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 13, 2024
|26.11 °C
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on December 6, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
See more
SHARE
Copy