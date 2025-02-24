Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.97 °C, check weather forecast for February 24, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on February 24, 2025 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 24, 2025, is 27.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.97 °C and 31.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 05:37 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.48 °C and 32.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 25, 2025
|27.19
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|29.34
|Sky is clear
|February 27, 2025
|29.63
|Broken clouds
|February 28, 2025
|32.60
|Sky is clear
|March 1, 2025
|33.75
|Few clouds
|March 2, 2025
|34.52
|Sky is clear
|March 3, 2025
|34.34
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 24, 2025
