Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.44 °C, check weather forecast for July 9, 2024

Jul 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on July 9, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on July 9, 2024, is 32.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.44 °C and 34.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 04:58 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.73 °C and 36.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.

With temperatures ranging between 28.44 °C and 34.91 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 123.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 10, 2024 34.57 °C Overcast clouds
July 11, 2024 35.13 °C Very heavy rain
July 12, 2024 31.61 °C Moderate rain
July 13, 2024 33.66 °C Moderate rain
July 14, 2024 34.26 °C Light rain
July 15, 2024 34.17 °C Light rain
July 16, 2024 34.61 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 9, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.96 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 32.76 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.69 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 22.5 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.49 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 29.15 °C Heavy intensity rain
Delhi 34.06 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

News / Cities / Kolkata / Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.44 °C, check weather forecast for July 9, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On