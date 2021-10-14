Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Kolkata’s ‘Burj Khalifa’ pandal sealed, trains cancelled to control crowd
kolkata news

Kolkata’s ‘Burj Khalifa’ pandal sealed, trains cancelled to control crowd

Though the Calcutta high court had banned the entry of visitors inside pandals and had ordered organisers to put up barricades, thousands of people were gathering outside the barricades of the ‘Burj Khalifa’ pandal and other pandals in the city to have a glimpse of the idols and decorations.
The Sreebhumi Sporting Club puja pandal was built resembling the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai and had become a major crowd puller this year during Durga Puja. (PTI PHOTO.)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 09:11 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Kolkata Police on Thursday stopped the entry of visitors to the ‘Burj Khalifa’ pandal in Salt Lake, which was drawing thousands of visitors every day, even as the Eastern Railway had to cancel a few trains to prevent pandal hoppers from arriving in the city from adjoining areas.

“As the crowd was swelling every day, a decision was jointly taken by the police and the puja committee to stop pandal hoppers from visiting the pandal to avoid any kind of accidents. We have facilities to showcase it virtually. That would continue,” said Sujit Bose, state fire minister.

Patronised by Bose, the Sreebhumi Sporting Club puja pandal was built resembling the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai and had become a major crowd puller this year.

Earlier on Monday, the laser show of the pandal had to be called off after at least three pilots complained to the air traffic control (ATC) tower at the NSCBI airport that they were having difficulties while landing. The airport is located close to the venue of the popular puja.

RELATED STORIES

“Nothing is more important than human lives. A joint decision was taken with the puja committee to ban visitors from going near the pandal. This will continue for the next few days. Only local residents will be allowed,” said a senior officer of Bidhannagar Police.

Even though the Calcutta high court had banned the entry of visitors inside pandals and had ordered organisers to put up barricades, thousands of people were gathering outside the barricades of the ‘Burj Khalifa’ pandal and other pandals in the city to have a glimpse of the idols and decorations.

The Eastern Railway had to cancel some special trains to stop people from the districts arriving in Kolkata and Salt Lake. The weeklong-Durga Puja is the biggest festival in West Bengal.

“Though local trains are not running yet, some special trains were running for railway employees and health workers. But people, mostly pandal hoppers, were boarding them to come to Kolkata. Around 13 pairs of such trains in Sealdah and Howrah division had to be cancelled to check the flow of people. Health experts have warned that a third wave of Covid-19 may hit,” said a senior railway official.

In 2020, there was a major spike in the daily count of Covid-19 cases after the festive season. Health experts had blamed it on the movement of people without adhering to safety norms like wearing masks.

On Wednesday, the daily count of Covid-19 cases in Kolkata had shot up to more than 200 after a gap of almost four months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Political row erupts in Bengal over move to extend BSF jurisdiction

Kolkata’s ‘Burj Khalifa’ puja pandal cancels laser show after pilots complain

Bengal doctors fear fresh Covid outbreak as millions hit streets during puja

Tight security in Kolkata amid terror alert during Durga Puja
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP