Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices

Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
West Bengal civic body elections were held to 107 municipalities across the state. (ANI PHOTO.)
Updated on Feb 28, 2022 12:07 AM IST
PTI |

Describing Sunday's municipal elections in West Bengal as a "farce and hijacking" of people's democratic rights, Left Front chairman Biman Bose protests would be held in all municipalties where polling was conducted today.

The Left leader said "the elections were turned into a farce by the way people's democratic rights were hijacked, Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by using violence as means."

He said that despite coercion, people tried to exercise their voting right in many places. Protests against "murder of democracy" will be held on Monday in all municipality areas where elections were held, Bose said. 

"The Left Front has decided to hold sit-in demonstrations in front of offices of all SDO/returning officers," he said through a statement. 

Bose said that a protest will also be held in front of State Election Commission from 2 pm to 4 pm on Monday. Elections were held to 107 municipalities across the state.

