Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / 'Let's make Bengal a place where people follow different religions, but…': Mamata

'Let's make Bengal a place where people follow different religions, but…': Mamata

kolkata news
Published on Dec 21, 2022 07:28 PM IST

Inaugurating the Kolkata Christmas Festival at Park Street here, she also said Bengal should be a place where people follow different religions, but come together to celebrate during various festivals.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File image)
PTI | , Kolkata

Urging people of all communities to take part in Christmas celebrations, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said West Bengal is a state where people are not divided on the basis of their religious identity.

Inaugurating the Kolkata Christmas Festival at Park Street here, she also said Bengal should be a place where people follow different religions, but come together to celebrate during various festivals.

"In Bengal, we don't divide people, but unite them. Like every year, Christmas will be celebrated throughout the state; from Jhargram to Bandel...in each and every district,” Banerjee said.

"Let's make Bengal a place where people follow different religions, but celebrate their festivals together," she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mamata banerjee bengal christmas
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP