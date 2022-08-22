Mamata Banerjee announces month-long Durga Puja celebration starting from Sept 1
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee urged people to make the September 1 rally as colourful as possible to mark the beginning of the one-month-long Durga Puja celebrations
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a month-long Durga Puja celebration that will take off from September 1 with a mega rally in central Kolkata.
She also increased the assistance from ₹50,000 to ₹60,000 which her government has been giving to the puja committees, waived taxes and increased the discount on electricity bills from 50% to 60%.
“On September 1, there will be a thanks-giving-rally to express our gratitude to the UNCESO which gave the Durga Puja a heritage tag. The puja celebrations will start with that rally and end with a carnival on October 8,” she said.
While a two-member team of UNCESO has accepted the government’s invitation to be present on September 1, a team of foreign delegates is expected to arrive in Kolkata on a three-day visit from September 21, to check out the preparations of the festival.
Durga Puja is the biggest festival of West Bengal. The celebrations were muted over the last two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Make the September 1 rally as colourful as possible. Use colourful banners and wear colourful clothes. Puja committee members participating in the rally will play flutes, conch shells, sing songs, dance and may even carry colourful umbrellas. Come up with innovative idea,” said the chief minister while adding that smaller rallies will be simultaneously organised in all the districts across the state.
The rally will start from near Jorasanko Thakur Bari, the ancestral home of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, in central Kolkata and come down to Rani Rashmoni Avenue covering a distance of around 4 km.
Thousands of people including school children, embassy officials, industrialists and puja committee members are expected to attend the programme. Banerjee will also participate. Schools and government offices are likely to close down early on that day.
Even though the festivity will start in September, the Durga Puja will be held in the first week of October and end with three days of immersion followed by a carnival on October 8 in Kolkata. The carnival could not be held for the last two years due to Covid-19. This year carnivals will also be organised in the districts on October 7. Government offices and schools will be closed from September 30 to October 10.
According to a study commissioned by the state government in 2018, the economic value of the creative industries that crop up around the Durga Puja is worth ₹32,377 crore. Around 40,000 community pujas are registered across the state, out of which around 2,700 are held in Kolkata. Around 2,141 pujas are organised by women.
-
Rajasthan: Clashes erupt during filing of nomination papers for students' polls
Chaotic scenes were reported from some cities of Rajasthan, including capital Jaipur, on Monday after students clashed with police during filing of nominations for students' union polls scheduled for August 26. In a video shared by news agency ANI, police could be seen baton charging students who had assembled outside Rajasthan University in Jaipur to hold an election rally without permission. The report said the clash caused injuries to both police personnel and students.
-
Mumbai lad demonstrates car hack at world cybersecurity meet
Would you be crestfallen if you came to know that your car could be unlocked and its engine could be started without even your knowledge? However mindboggling it might sound, a 20-year-old man from the city has demonstrated to around 30,000 cybersecurity experts from across the world how a 2018 model of Honda Civic could be hacked using a ridiculously simple method.
-
Uttarakhand: Congress seeks CBI probe in UKSSSC exam paper leak
The Uttarakhand Congress on Monday sought a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission paper leak case. Mentioning about “mastermind” Hakam Singh Rawat's pictures with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, Kapri said they were satisfied with the STF probe so far but asked if it would be able to act against big fishes and those in power when the investigation progresses.
-
Uttarakhand rainfall: 12 people still missing; SDRF deploys sniffer dogs
The Uttarakhand state disaster response force (SDRF) on Monday deployed four sniffer dogs in Sarkhet village to trace 12 people feared trapped under the debris for over 48 hours after torrential rainfall caused severe damage to properties in Dehradun and Tehri districts, a senior official said. SDRF commandant Manikant Mishra said rescue teams in Dehradun and Pauri Garhwal districts are still engaged in search operations.
-
Court refuses to cancel bail granted to Navneet Rana, husband
Mumbai The sessions court rejected Khar police's plea to cancel the bail granted to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana on Monday. The Khar police sought the cancellation for violation of a bail condition. The couple was arrested on April 23 following their call to chant the Hanuman Chalisa in front of then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's family residence, Matoshree. The court had granted them bail on May 4.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics