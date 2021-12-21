Mamata Banerjee’s TMC pulls off landslide win in Kolkata municipal elections

KOLKATA: West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) swept the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls by winning 134 out of 144 wards on Tuesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finished second with three seats. The Congress and the Left won two wards each.

The BJP, which earlier held five wards, lost control over two. The TMC secured a vote share of 92.36%.

Independent candidate Rubina Naaz, who won from ward number 135 and is the wife of a local TMC leader, declared she will join TMC immediately. Two other independent candidates, Purbasha Naskar and Ayesha Kaniz, said they too were willing to join the TMC. “We can work more for the people if we are with the ruling party,” said Kaniz, who is the wife of TMC’s dissident leader Irfan Ali Taaj.

Transport minister Firhad Hakim said they have accepted Naaz’s appeal to join TMC. “I have not talked to the other two independent winners till now.”

Amid speculation that Hakim may become the mayor again, chief minister Mamata Banerjee left everyone guessing. “Our party will meet in Kolkata at 2pm on December 23 and select the mayor,” said Banerjee before leaving for Guwahati, where she offered prayers at the Kamakshya Temple. Her party leaders described the trip as private. Banerjee was scheduled to return to Kolkata by the evening flight.

Banerjee said the BJP and Left have been washed away. “The Congress has been sandwiched between these two losers. This reflects on national politics as well. ...Bengal and Kolkata will show the path to the people of India,” said Mamata Banerjee as the TMC is trying to make inroads into poll-bound Goa and other states.

The TMC swept back to power in the state this summer by winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly.

In a tweet, Banerjee said: “Heartiest congratulations to all candidates for your victory in the KMC elections. Remember to serve people with utmost diligence and gratitude! I wholeheartedly thank every single resident of KMC for putting their faith on us, once again.”

The BJP got a vote share of around 2% while the Left and Congress secured 1.39% each. The Left came second in 65 seats and Congress in 15. The BJP emerged as the runner-up in 54 seats.

“People of Kolkata have once again proven that politics of HATE & VIOLENCE have NO PLACE in BENGAL! I thank everyone for blessing us with such a huge mandate. We are truly humbled and shall always remain committed in our goals towards YOUR BETTERMENT! Thank you Kolkata,” tweeted TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Security was tightened at the counting centres, and parts of Kolkata after the incidents of violence on the polling day. Three people were injured in a crude bomb explosion in northeast Kolkata. Over a dozen clashes were reported and 70 arrests were made. Five candidates, including one from the TMC, were injured.

The BJP and the CPI(M) have filed separate petitions before the Calcutta high court alleging violence and rigging. The petitions, which demanded re-polling, will be heard on December 23.